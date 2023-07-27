comScore

Elon Musk’s X Corp offers discounted ad rates to lure brands

X is offering discounted ad rates on video ads which appear next to a list of popular topics in the Explore tab.

By  Storyboard18Jul 27, 2023 10:04 AM
Elon Musk is offering a 50 percent discount on any new orders of these video ads till end of July. However, Musk released a warning to the brands or advertisers that those by August 7 who had not spent $1000 on advertising in the previous 30 days or $6000 in the previous 180 days would lose their verified badge.

On July 23, Elon Musk owned Twitter bid goodbye to its 17 year old logo ‘Birdie’ and introduced ‘X’ in its place. This does not end here. Officially, Twitter is now known as X Corp or X.com, which he renamed on July 24.

In an attempt to improve the platform’s advertising revenue, Musk is offering new incentives to certain advertising formats in the US and the UK, according to a Wall Street Journal report. Musk wants to capture advertisers’ attention during the on-going FIFA Women's World Cup.

The platform is offering discounted ad rates on video ads which appear next to a list of popular topics in the Explore tab. The video ads get an exposure of 24 hours which will be at the top of the platform’s trending topics list.

Musk is offering a 50 percent discount on any new orders of these video ads till end of July. However, there is a catch. As per the email sent to brands reveal that advertisers can lose their verified badges if they fail to spend certain kind of monies on the platform, Wall Street Journal reported.

Since the time Musk announced in April last year that he was taking over Twitter, as per Media Radar, the average number of advertisers dropped from 3,900 in May to 2,900 in September.

According to media reports, Twitter's internal revenue projections for the final quarter of 2022 stood at $1.1 billion which decreased from $1.4 billion. To make up for the losses in ad revenues, Musk had introduced the Twitter blue tick verification subscription for $8.

Ever since Musk’s takeover Twitter has lost almost half of its advertising revenue since Musk’s takeover. Since then he has also sacked about half of Twitter's 7,500 staff in an effort to cut costs.


