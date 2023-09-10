comScore

How it Works

Elon Musk's X Corp takes on content moderation law

X, the platform once known as Twitter, said the law known as Assembly Bill 587 violates its free speech rights under the US Constitution.

By  Storyboard18Sep 11, 2023 9:31 AM
Elon Musk's X Corp takes on content moderation law
Since Elon Musk’s takeover, hate-speech monitoring groups have documented increases in the volume of hate speech on X targeting Jews, Black people, gay men and trans people since Musk took over, as per the report. (Image via Unsplash)

Billionaire and a self-described free speech absolutist, Elon Musk's X Corp sued California last week over a state law establishing new transparency rules for social media companies, requiring them to publish their policies for policing disinformation, harassment, hate speech and extremism.

As per the Reuters report, in a complaint filed in federal court in Sacramento, California, X said the law's "true intent" was to pressure social media companies into eliminating content the state found objectionable.

Last October, Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion and since then has laid off many employees, restored banned accounts and rebranded the company. Since his takeover, hate-speech monitoring groups have documented increases in the volume of hate speech on X targeting Jews, Black people, gay men and trans people since Musk took over, as per the report.

A.J. Brown, who resigned in June as X's head of brand safety and ad quality, said in a recent interview, policy changes adopted by Musk that limited the visibility of objectionable posts on X rather than removing them made it difficult to convince advertisers the platform was safe.


Tags
First Published on Sep 10, 2023 8:25 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Thomas Cook India partners with NPCI for RuPay Forex Card; pilot kicks off with UAE

Thomas Cook India partners with NPCI for RuPay Forex Card; pilot kicks off with UAE

How it Works

MAdtech Point: If Advertising will no longer run the Internet, then what will run the Internet?

MAdtech Point: If Advertising will no longer run the Internet, then what will run the Internet?

How it Works

Arijit Singh beats Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber with more followers on Spotify

Arijit Singh beats Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber with more followers on Spotify

How it Works

How the Indian newspaper industry sees the impact of a newsprint price drop

How the Indian newspaper industry sees the impact of a newsprint price drop

How it Works

G20 Summit: Find out which hotels and cars Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak and other world leaders, delegations are using

G20 Summit: Find out which hotels and cars Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak and other world leaders, delegations are using

How it Works

Snap to roll out safety features for teens

Snap to roll out safety features for teens

How it Works

Reliance, NVIDIA to develop indigenous large language model for AI in India

Reliance, NVIDIA to develop indigenous large language model for AI in India