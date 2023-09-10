Elon Musk's X Corp takes on content moderation law

Billionaire and a self-described free speech absolutist, Elon Musk's X Corp sued California last week over a state law establishing new transparency rules for social media companies, requiring them to publish their policies for policing disinformation, harassment, hate speech and extremism.

As per the Reuters report, in a complaint filed in federal court in Sacramento, California, X said the law's "true intent" was to pressure social media companies into eliminating content the state found objectionable.

Last October, Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion and since then has laid off many employees, restored banned accounts and rebranded the company. Since his takeover, hate-speech monitoring groups have documented increases in the volume of hate speech on X targeting Jews, Black people, gay men and trans people since Musk took over, as per the report.