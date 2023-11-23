comScore

How it Works

Emerging markets like India leading global smartphone growth and recovery

The global smartphone market sees growth after over two years, as per Counterpoint research.

By  Storyboard18Nov 23, 2023 9:26 AM
Emerging markets like India leading global smartphone growth and recovery
The global smartphone market sees growth after over two years, as per Counterpoint research. (Representative Image: Rodion Kutsaiev via Unsplash)

Emerging markets have helped the global smartphone market return to growth in October 2023 after a over two-year slump, according to data from Counterpoint Research.

Global monthly smartphone sell-through volumes grew 5 percent, making October the first month to record year-on-year growth since June 2021, breaking the streak of 27 consecutive months of negative year-on-year growth, said a Reuter report, noting Counterpoint research.

Sales in the global smartphone market have been challenged for the last two years affected by various issues starting with component shortages, inventory build-up and lengthening of replacement cycles, Counterpoint said in its report.

"Following strong growth in October, we expect the market to grow year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2023 as well, setting the market on the path to a gradual recovery in the coming quarters," the market research firm said.

The growth, which was last seen in June 2021 coming from a COVID-19 induced pent up demand, has now been led by emerging markets with a continuous recovery in the Middle East and Africa, Huawei's comeback in China and the onset of the festive season in India, it added.

The developed markets with relatively higher smartphone saturation have been slower to recover, the report said, but the launch of Apple's iPhone 15 series is another factor for the growth.


Tags
First Published on Nov 23, 2023 9:25 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

India grants a week's reprieve for social media platforms to combat deepfakes

India grants a week's reprieve for social media platforms to combat deepfakes

How it Works

New Broadcasting Bill raises concerns over freedom, impact on news genre

New Broadcasting Bill raises concerns over freedom, impact on news genre

How it Works

Elon Musk now gives Paris Hilton an earful as her company pulls ads from X

Elon Musk now gives Paris Hilton an earful as her company pulls ads from X

How it Works

TV ad volumes in news genre shows growth, Reckitt Benckiser dominates July-Sep quarter

TV ad volumes in news genre shows growth, Reckitt Benckiser dominates July-Sep quarter

How it Works

What streaming services can learn from direct to consumer companies

What streaming services can learn from direct to consumer companies

How it Works

VC funding in Indian startups sinks to a 6-year low in November

VC funding in Indian startups sinks to a 6-year low in November

How it Works

Does a better title make a better executive? The how’s and why’s of job title generosity

Does a better title make a better executive? The how’s and why’s of job title generosity

How it Works

Central Consumer Protection Authority issues guidelines to provide for the prevention and regulation of dark patterns

Central Consumer Protection Authority issues guidelines to provide for the prevention and regulation of dark patterns