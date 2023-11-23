Emerging markets like India leading global smartphone growth and recovery

Emerging markets have helped the global smartphone market return to growth in October 2023 after a over two-year slump, according to data from Counterpoint Research.

Global monthly smartphone sell-through volumes grew 5 percent, making October the first month to record year-on-year growth since June 2021, breaking the streak of 27 consecutive months of negative year-on-year growth, said a Reuter report, noting Counterpoint research.

Sales in the global smartphone market have been challenged for the last two years affected by various issues starting with component shortages, inventory build-up and lengthening of replacement cycles, Counterpoint said in its report.

"Following strong growth in October, we expect the market to grow year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2023 as well, setting the market on the path to a gradual recovery in the coming quarters," the market research firm said.

The growth, which was last seen in June 2021 coming from a COVID-19 induced pent up demand, has now been led by emerging markets with a continuous recovery in the Middle East and Africa, Huawei's comeback in China and the onset of the festive season in India, it added.