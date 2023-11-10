comScore

EU sets Nov 30 deadline for YouTube and TikTok on child protection measures

This move comes days after the industry chief of EU Thierry Breton reminded the chief executive officer of TikTok Shou Zi Chew and CEO of Alphabet Sundar Pichai of their obligation to take necessary steps to tackle misinformation and protect minors.

By  Storyboard18Nov 10, 2023 1:10 PM
For the violation of the Digital Services Act, companies will face fines of as much as six percent of their global turnover. (Representative Image: Guillaume Périgois via Unsplash)

The European Union (EU) has given a deadline of November 30 to Alphabet’s YouTube and TikTok to answer to the information request put down by the commission on the efforts they are taking to safeguard minors from illegal and harmful content. This is in order to comply with the EU's Digital Services Act.

For the violation of the Digital Services Act, companies will face fines of as much as six percent of their global turnover.


First Published on Nov 10, 2023 1:10 PM

