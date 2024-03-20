comScore            

      Exclusive: India is ready to host 2030’s Youth Olympics and 2036’s Summer Olympics: MIB's Anurag Thakur

      “Modiji has made it very clear. India is ready to host the Olympics. India will participate in the bid to host the 2030’s Youth Olympics and 2036’s Summer Olympics,” Thakur said.

      By  Storyboard18Mar 20, 2024 1:03 PM
      Thakur shared, “We should all keep sports at the forefront. It’s a soft power."

      At the News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2024, Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting spoke about India’s incredible growth over the years and growth in sports is essential for the overall global image for India.

      Thakur shared, “We should all keep sports at the forefront. It’s a soft power. We have won the most medals till date at the Tokyo Olympics, Paralymics, and Deaflympics. We won the most medals in the World University Games as well. When we went to the Asian Games, last time we had 64 medals, this time India won 107 medals.”

      “Modiji has made it very clear. India is ready to host the Olympics. India will participate in the bid to host the 2030’s Youth Olympics and 2036’s Summer Olympics,” he added.

      Thakur added, “India is going to be the world’s third largest democracy and has the world’s strongest youth population. There will no market bigger than India in the world, in the coming time for the display of sports. Therefore, India is absolutely ready to host the 2030 Youth and 2036 Summer Olympics.”


      First Published on Mar 20, 2024 1:03 PM

