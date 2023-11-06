Festive sales: South India a ‘significant growth driver’ for diamond brand De Beers Forevermark

De Beers Forevermark is upbeat on a strong sales volume this festive season, particularly from South India which is a top performing market in the country. Buoyed by positive consumer sentiments, the diamond market in South India has experienced remarkable growth in recent times, as per the diamond brand. The global diamond brand expects around 20-25 percent overall growth in diamond jewellery sales this festive season.

Commenting on the company’s growth in South India, Amit Pratihari vice-president, De Beers Forevermark, said: “South India is renowned for its vibrant and culturally diverse festivals, where jewellery plays an integral role in enhancing the festive spirit. Diamonds have long been a symbol of love, eternity, and prosperity, making them a popular choice for gifting and adorning oneself during festive season. De Beers Forevermark acknowledges the significance of these celebrations and is poised to meet the growing consumer demand for high-quality diamond jewellery.”

He added, “Also, this festive season, we are expecting substantial growth, with South India being a significant driver. The wedding season coinciding with the festivities this year, the consumer buying sentiment particularly for jewellery is highly positive and the demand is expected to continue into the new year as well.”