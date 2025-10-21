Festive sales surge 25% to Rs 5.4 lakh crore during Navratri–Diwali period: CAIT

ADVERTISEMENT
India’s retail sector recorded robust festive season growth this year, with business worth Rs 5.40 lakh crore generated between Navratri (September 29) and Diwali (October 20), marking a 25% increase over 2024’s festive sales of Rs 4.25 lakh crore, according to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).
Mainline retail accounted for nearly 85% of total festive sales, underscoring a strong revival in brick-and-mortar markets, the traders’ body said.
Among product categories, grocery and FMCG led festive sales, contributing 12%, followed by gold and jewellery (10%), electronics (8%), consumer durables (7%), and ready-made garments (7%). Categories such as sweets and namkeen, furniture, and home décor collectively accounted for around 5% of total sales.
CAIT attributed the sharp uptick in consumer spending to the reduction in GST rates across key categories like confectionery, home décor, footwear, ready-made garments, consumer durables, and daily-use items. The lower tax rates, it said, enhanced price competitiveness and boosted purchase momentum.
As per the CAIT survey, 72% of traders reported higher sales volumes directly linked to the GST reduction.
The report also highlighted that the “Vocal for Local” and “Swadeshi adoption” campaigns continued to resonate strongly with consumers, with 87% preferring Indian-made goods over imported products this season.
The Diwali trade surge also created an estimated 50 lakh temporary jobs across logistics, transport, retail assistance, packaging, and delivery sectors, the traders’ body noted.
Traders expect this momentum to continue through the winter and wedding season, followed by another festive sales phase starting mid-January.