19 percent switching to four-wheeler EV; 60 percent willing to spend up to Rs 15,000 on mobiles

40 percent buyers are choosing two-wheelers, 36 percent are upgrading to a more advanced vehicle, and 24 percent are switching to an electric vehicle (EV).

By  Storyboard18Oct 13, 2023 10:30 AM
44 percent respondents are upgrading their phone for a better camera, 34 percent need a 5-G enabled phone, 26 percent are replacing their old phone, 14 percent are purchasing phones for gifting purposes and 7 percent are upgrading to a premium category of phones. (Representative image by Mika Baumeister via Unsplash)

As per ShareChat and Moj's Festive Feeling report, Of the Indians planning to buy two-wheelers this festive season, most are first-time buyers. 40 percent buyers are choosing two-wheelers, 36 percent are upgrading to a more advanced vehicle, and 24 percent are switching to an electric vehicle (EV).

Of the Indians planning to buy four-wheelers, most will upgrade to a bigger vehicle. 41 percent are upgrading to a bigger vehicle, 40 percent are buying their first four-wheeler, and 19 percent are switching to an electric vehicle (EV).

As per the report, India's top three reasons for buying an electric vehicle include low fuel costs, better driving experience and less maintenance. India's key considerations while buying a vehicle are product quality, vehicle features and brand image.

The report further revealed that 60 percent are willing to spend up to Rs 15,000 on mobiles, 20 percent agreed to spend between Rs 15,000- Rs25,000, 16 percent between Rs 25,000-Rs 50,000 and 4 percent above Rs- 50,000.

44 percent respondents are upgrading their phone for a better camera, 34 percent need a 5-G enabled phone, 26 percent are replacing their old phone, 14 percent are purchasing phones for gifting purposes and 7 percent are upgrading to a premium category of phones.


First Published on Oct 13, 2023 10:26 AM

