Flipkart delivers dose of nostalgia through latest campaign

India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, Flipkart, has launched a star-studded campaign, delivering a dose of nostalgia to the audiences A series of four films brings Flipkart’s valued traits to life, with a hilarious trip down memory lane featuring a few of India’s most beloved entertainment icons including Shehnaaz Gill, Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak, Rupali Ganguly, Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman.

Through the campaign, the audience is reminded of Flipkart’s commitment to value and trendy selections from great brands by Shehnaaz Gill, as she expressed her love for Flipkart with the iconic dialogue "Twada style style, Saada style Flipkart!" The promise of same-day delivery is reinforced by Boman Irani, reprising his iconic ‘Virus’ character, reassuring customers that "All is well" with Flipkart. Unbeatable deals and quick delivery are humorously showcased by value conscious Rupali Ganguly and Ratna Pathak Shah as ‘Monisha and Maya’ in a laughter-filled Flipkart Grocery shopping spree. Customer centricity remains a #1 priority for Flipkart, as demonstrated by Raghu and Rajiv representing ‘Customer is God’ officers, ensuring every customer's needs are met without compromise.

Speaking about the new campaign, Pratik Shetty, Senior Director - Marketing and Media, Flipkart, said, “Our latest campaign reaffirms Flipkart’s commitment to customer delight by offering great value on original brands, exceptional savings on monthly grocery, same-day delivery through our ‘Dawn to Dusk store’ and our promise of being the single point of contact for a speedy resolution for all consumer concerns. This promise is reinforced with beloved characters like Virus, Maya, and Monisha, alongside celebrities such as Shehnaaz Gill, Raghu, and Rajiv, who join us as Flipkart officers for each of these promises.”