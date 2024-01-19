comScore

FMCG ad impressions on digital witnessed degrowth of 6 percent

Programmatic (86 percent) was the top transaction method for digital FMCG advertising based on impressions during July-September 2023.

By  Storyboard18Jan 19, 2024 12:34 PM
The top 10 brands of January-March 2023 and July-September 2023 had maximum share of ad impressions i.e. 28 percent.(Representative Image: Julian Hochgesang via Unsplash)

FMCG ad volumes on Radio increased by 19 percent in July- September 2023 over January-March 2023. May 2023 and August 2023 both witnessed the highest share of ad volumes i.e. 13 percent.

FMCG ad impressions on digital witnessed degrowth of 6 percent in July-September 2023 compared to January-March 2023. In digital medium, April 2023 & June 2023 both had the highest share of ad impressions i.e. 14 percent.

Gujarat was the leading state for FMCG Advertising on Radio with 24 percent share of ad volumes in July-September 2023. Advertising for FMCG was preferred in Evening and Morning time-bands on radio.

Top 10 Advertisers accounted for 48 percent share of ad impressions in July-September 2023 with Hindustan Unilever leading the list. Programmatic (86 percent) was the top transaction method for Digital FMCG advertising during July-September 2023.

Gujarat was the leading state for FMCG Advertising on Radio with 24 percent share of ad volumes in July-September 2023. Advertising for FMCG was preferred in Evening and Morning time-bands on radio.

Hear.Com retained its 1st position in July-September 2023 compared to April-Jun 2023.

The top 10 brands of January-March 2023 and July-September 2023 had maximum share of ad impressions i.e. 28 percent. Fortune Xpert Total Balance and Britannia Nutri Choice Seeds were exclusive brands present in Jul-September 2023.

Programmatic (86 percent) was the top transaction method for digital FMCG advertising based on impressions during July-September 2023. Programmatic and Ad Network transaction methods together captured 94 percent share of FMCG ad impressions on Ddgital.


First Published on Jan 19, 2024 12:34 PM

