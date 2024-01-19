FMCG ad volumes on Radio increased by 19 percent in July- September 2023 over January-March 2023. May 2023 and August 2023 both witnessed the highest share of ad volumes i.e. 13 percent.

FMCG ad impressions on digital witnessed degrowth of 6 percent in July-September 2023 compared to January-March 2023. In digital medium, April 2023 & June 2023 both had the highest share of ad impressions i.e. 14 percent. Gujarat was the leading state for FMCG Advertising on Radio with 24 percent share of ad volumes in July-September 2023.Advertising for FMCG was preferred in evening and morning time-bands on Radio.

Gujarat was the leading state for FMCG Advertising on Radio with 24 percent share of ad volumes in July-September 2023. Advertising for FMCG was preferred in Evening and Morning time-bands on radio.

Top 10 Advertisers accounted for 48 percent share of ad impressions in July-September 2023 with Hindustan Unilever leading the list. Programmatic (86 percent) was the top transaction method for Digital FMCG advertising during July-September 2023.

FMCG ad impressions on Digital witnessed degrowth of 6 percent in July-September 2023 compared to January-March 2023. In Digital Medium, April 2023 & June 2023 both had the highest share of ad impressions i.e. 14 percent.

Hear.Com retained its 1st position in July-September 2023 compared to April-Jun 2023.

The top 10 brands of January-March 2023 and July-September 2023 had maximum share of ad impressions i.e. 28 percent. Fortune Xpert Total Balance and Britannia Nutri Choice Seeds were exclusive brands present in Jul-September 2023.