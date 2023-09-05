FMCG sector drives TV ad volume growth by 6% in HI 2023: TAM

In the first half of 2023, the FMCG sector made significant contributions to TV ad volumes, with a 6 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022. According to TAM AdEx's latest half-yearly report, Hindustan Unilever leads with the largest share at 23 percent, followed by Reckitt Benckiser India at 20 percent.

Four out of the top 10 categories belonged to food and beverages. Toilet soaps claimed a nine percent share and secured the top position in this quarter, up from second place in the previous quarter. Together, the top 10 categories accounted for 45 percent of ad volumes during January-June 2023.

Among the top 10 FMCG brands, six were associated with Reckitt Benckiser (India). Harpic Power Plus 10x Max Clean maintained its top position in H1'23 with a three percent share, compared to H1 '22. These top 10 brands collectively represented 15 percent of ad volumes in H1 '23.

The top 10 advertisers accounted for 68 percent of ad volumes during January - June 2023. May had the highest share of ad volumes at 17.5 percent, followed by April at 17.1 percent. Volumes remained at 17 percent in January, dipped to 15.6 percent in February, and rebounded to 17 percent in March.

In the print category, FMCG ad space saw a 25 percent decline. June saw the highest share of FMCG ad space at 18.9 percent, followed by March at 18.8 percent in H1'23. February had the lowest share at 13.2 percent. Digestives accounted for six percent of the ad space among categories and advertisers. The top 10 categories together contributed 44 percent of FMCG ad space in print.

SBS Biotech held a 13 percent share, with new entrants Sheth Brothers, Godrej Consumer Products, Rohit Surfactants, and K P Pan Foods joining the list of top 10 advertisers. Together, the top 10 advertisers represented 37 percent of ad space. Dr Ortho Oil retained its top position with a two percent share. The top 10 brands collectively claimed 14 percent of ad space in print.

Sales promotion in the FMCG sector accounted for 21 percent of ad space in the print medium. Among sales promotions, volume promotion held a 36 percent share, followed by discount promotion at 24 percent. In the radio category, FMCG ad volumes increased by seven percent in H1'23 compared to H1'22. May had the highest share of FMCG ad volumes on radio at 20 percent, followed by March at 19 percent. January and February had the lowest share at 14 percent in H1'23.

Pan masala accounted for 18 percent share, while spices and digestives together contributed 14 percent (seven percent each) to ad volumes. The top 10 categories jointly added 65 percent share of ad volumes in H1'23. Vishnu Packaging moved to the top position with a 12 percent share of FMCG ad volumes in H1 '23 from its seventh position in H1'22.

Gujarat, Karnataka, and Maharashtra held 55 percent of ad volumes for the FMCG sector, with the top 10 advertisers contributing 45 percent of FMCG ad volumes in H1 '23. The top 10 brands accounted for 34 percent of FMCG ad volumes in H1 '23. Cut to digital. There was a 28 percent drop in ad impressions this quarter. April and June had the highest monthly ad impressions at 20 percent, while February recorded the lowest share at 12 percent.

Among categories and advertisers in the digital space, aerated soft drinks claimed a nine percent share and secured the top position in H1'23, compared to its 10th position in H1 '22. The top 10 categories jointly accounted for 45 percent of ad impressions in H1'23.