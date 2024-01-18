FMCG television ad volumes saw 3 percent growth in Q2 of FY23

In the July-September quarter of 2023, FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) ad volumes on television saw a growth of 2 percent growth over the same period last year.

May 2023 claimed the highest share of ad volumes at 12 percent. Toilet soaps maintained its leading position with a 10 percent share of ad volumes in the period surpassing April-June 2023. Among the top 10 FMCG brands, five were associated with Reckitt Benckiser (India).

Prime time had the highest advertising share on TV followed by afternoon and morning time-bands. Prime time, afternoon and morning time bands together accounted for 72 percent share of ad volumes.

Advertisers of the FMCG sector majorly preferred 20 - 40 secs ad size on TV with 70 percent share of ad volumes followed by less than 20 secs ads.

Moving on to print media, ad space witnessed 7 percent growth in ad space for FMCG compared to the same period in 2022. North Zone was the leading territory for advertising with 36 percent share of ad space during July-September 2023 for FMCG Sector. Mumbai and Kolkata were the top two cities in pan India during July-September 2023.