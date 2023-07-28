Food and beverages' leads ad volumes on TV in H1 2023: TAM

In the first half of 2023 (between January and June), the food and beverages' sector emerged as the leading category in TV advertising with a commanding 23 percent share of ad volumes. Following closely behind was the personal care/personal hygiene sector, at 17 percent. As per TAM’s latest report, while January-June 2023 and the same period last year only saw a minor three percent rise in ad volumes over the first half of 2021, individual categories showed strong growth.

For instance, auto, which is a new entrant in the top ten list of sectors in terms of ad volume in the first half of 2023, moved from the twelfth spot to ninth this year.

Toilet soaps took the lead among the categories during H1, 2023. The top 10 categories collectively contributed to 31 percent of ad volumes in the period. Others in the list included toilet/floor cleaners, ecom-media/entertainment/social media, washing powders/liquids, tooth pastes, aerated soft drink, milk beverages, biscuits, shampoos and chocolates.

Several categories too exhibited positive rank shifts compared to the same period in the previous year. Additionally, biscuits emerged as a new entrant among the top ten categories during January-June this year. It is interesting that four out of the top ten categories belonged to the food and beverages sector, showcasing its significant presence in TV advertising during the period.

Among the advertisers, 'HUL' (Hindustan Unilever Limited) secured the top spot, followed by Reckitt (Reckitt Benckiser). The top 10 advertisers collectively contributed 46 percent of the total ad volumes during the mentioned period.

Overall in the first six months of the year, television witnessed a presence of over 8800 brands, among which Reckitt Benckiser dominated with five out of the top 10 brands, and HUL had two.

The top 10 brands were, Harpic Power Plus 10x Max Clean, Dettol Antiseptic Liquid, Lizol All In 1, Dettol Toilet Soaps, Jiocinema App, Harpic Bathroom Cleaner, Glow & Lovely Advanced Multivitamin, Close Up Ever Fresh, Santoor Sandal And Turmeric and Colgate Dental Cream.