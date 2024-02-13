comScore

From k-khana to k-drama; hottest Valentine's Day culinary trends: Godrej report

Here are the hottest culinary trends destined to captivate your loved one this Valentine's Day.

By  Storyboard18Feb 13, 2024 2:22 PM
The Godrej Foods Trends Report 2023 assembled more than 350 thought leaders, including celebrity chefs, home chefs, professional culinary experts, food bloggers, healthcare professionals, members of the media, mixologists, nutritionists, restaurateurs, sommeliers, food producers, and various other experts. (Representative image by Niranjan Photographs via Unsplash)

As Valentine's Day approaches, the quest for the perfect date idea ignites. Wondering what to do with your loved one this Valentine's Day? Look no further, as the Godrej Food Trends Report 2023 presents innovative trends to elevate your celebration. With a blend of romance, adventure, and culinary delights, this year's Valentine's Day can be a memorable journey into the heart of flavour and affection.

The Godrej Foods Trends Report 2023 assembled more than 350 thought leaders, including celebrity chefs, home chefs, professional culinary experts, food bloggers, healthcare professionals, members of the media, mixologists, nutritionists, restaurateurs, sommeliers, food producers, and various other experts. This diverse group identified the hottest culinary trends destined to captivate your loved one this Valentine's Day.

Key ideas for the perfect Valentine's Day date:

Growing demand for coffee-based beverages – Experts reveal a 44 percent rise in expanding tastes as people opt for international, niche coffees and coffee-based cocktails. Couples could indulge in espresso martinis or the classic Irish coffee to stir up their romance on Valentine’s Day.

Turkish / Middle Eastern Baked items – 88 percent of the experts agree that Middle Eastern-inspired delights such as Baklava and Kunefe are gaining popularity. However, for adventurous couples who enjoy exploring intricate flavour profiles that combine sweetness with spice, umami, and even fermented notes, indulging in a dessert run would be the perfect date with your Valentine.

Love, Laughter, and Lucknowi Cuisine – Transport your taste buds to Lucknow, a domestic destination rich in history and flavour. With dishes like Nihari Kulcha, Sheermal, and Malai Makkhan, Lucknow offers a culinary journey steeped in tradition and taste, endorsed by 59 percent of experts.

From K-Drama to K-Khana – Venture further into the international scene with South Korea, where the allure of K-drama is matched by the curiosity to decode authentic Korean meals, as affirmed by 50 percent of industry experts.

Savoury delight of Momos – a beloved snack across the country since their arrival with Tibetan refugees in the 1960s; momos have become the go-to snack for every demographic. Couples can indulge in this steaming delicacy as they add spice to their relationship by dipping the momos in India’s beloved spicy red chutney.

"Valentine's Day is an opportunity to savour the flavour and richness of love," says Rushina Munshaw Ghildiyal, Managing Director, a Perfect Bite Consulting and Curating Editor of the annual Godrej Foods Trends. "Our Food Trends Report 2023 showcases how the combination of sweetness, spice, and adventure can provide unforgettable moments to people looking to embrace the warmth of love this February. From coffee-infused cocktails to exotic destinations, let this Valentine's Day be a celebration of love and culinary exploration."


