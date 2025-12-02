FSSAI orders nationwide crackdown on illegal use of industrial dye Auramine in food products

All Commissioners of Food Safety and Central Licensing Authorities have been instructed to begin immediate action and submit a consolidated Action Taken Report (ATR) within 15 days.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a nationwide enforcement order directing State and Union Territory food safety commissioners to initiate strict action against the illegal use of Auramine, an industrial dye, in roasted chana and other food products. The directive follows multiple complaints that the chemical—commonly used in textiles and leather processing—is being added to food items to enhance colour.

Dated November 28, 2025, the order states that Auramine is a non-permitted synthetic food colour under the Food Safety and Standards (Food Product Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011. The presence of the dye in any food renders the product unsafe under Section 3(1)(zz)(v) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Crackdown and Enforcement Measures

FSSAI has ordered targeted enforcement actions, including:

- Inspections and surveillance across manufacturing, processing, storage, distribution and retail points

- Sampling and laboratory testing of roasted chana and other vulnerable food products

- Strict action against defaulting Food Business Operators (FBOs) in both organised and unorganised sectors, including those selling via e-commerce platforms

All Commissioners of Food Safety and Central Licensing Authorities have been instructed to begin immediate action and submit a consolidated Action Taken Report (ATR) within 15 days, as per the required format in Annexure A.

Testing Infrastructure and Accountability

The order includes a list of laboratories equipped to test for Auramine (Annexure B), ensuring standardised and traceable testing procedures nationwide.

The directive was issued with the approval of the competent authority under Section 16(5) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and signed by Dr. Satyen Kumar Panda, Executive Director (Compliance Strategy), FSSAI.

Copies of the order have been circulated to senior officials including the FSSAI Chairperson and CEO, as well as Regional Directors.

First Published on Dec 2, 2025 9:54 AM