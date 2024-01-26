FTC to investigate deals between tech giants and Generative AI companies

On Thursday, the US's Federal Trade Commission voted on a unanimous level to conduct an investigation into the deals between tech giants and Generative AI companies. They included Microsoft and Open AI, Amazon, Alphabet, and Anthropic PBC.

The regulatory agency sent compulsory orders to the five companies and sought more information on the $10 billion deal between Microsoft and OpenAI (done in 2023).

FTC is also seeking more information on the investments from Amazon and Alphabet into Anthropic, which was worth $4 billion and $2 billion respectively, stated a report.