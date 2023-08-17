Future of e-commerce spending remains positive: Redseer

The latest report shows positive trends in consumer spending for both offline and online retail. In Q1FY24, retail commerce grew as inflation cooled and incomes rose. Offline retail outpaced eCommerce, driven by higher rural demand (particularly FMCG) and a steady uptick in urban demand.

Redseer conducts a quarterly survey to assess the consumer sentiment towards eCommerce spending and adoption in the following six months. Our survey conducted in the 1st week of July indicates an optimistic consumer outlook towards Q2, with an ECCI of 131. This is a slight decline from an ECCI of 142 in Q1 FY24.

Over 45 percent of the respondents plan to increase their eCommerce spends, largely across the categories of fashion, grocery, beauty, and personal care. There is also an increase in the Net Promoter Score to 52 percent as eCommerce platforms work towards building consumer trust and continue to perform well on their key customer satisfaction drivers.

However, with the eCommerce sector approaching maturity, the adoption of new categories is expected to be muted. Most non-users also tend to remain sticky (prefer offline retail) as only a few consumers are willing to try online shopping over the next 6 months.