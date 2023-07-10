comScore

How it Works

Generative AI: Myntra reimagines Rekha as Barbie. Online users question ethics

With the help of Generative AI, Myntra accomplished the task of turning iconic Indian actress Rekha into Barbie ahead of the film Barbie's release on July 21.

By  Storyboard18Jul 10, 2023 11:22 AM
Generative AI: Myntra reimagines Rekha as Barbie. Online users question ethics
Barbie, which was manufactured by American toy company Mattel in 1959 is today 64 years old, still a favourite among children and widely loved and remembered. (Image source: Myntra via Instagram)

With the movie Barbie just 12 days away from its release, fashion e-commerce company Myntra reimagines Bollywood veteran actor Rekha as the widely loved fashion doll Barbie with the help of Generative AI.

Barbie, which was manufactured by American toy company Mattel in 1959 is today 64 years old, still a favourite among children and widely loved and remembered.

The movie ‘Barbie’ stars Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie as Ken and Barbie, and the Mattel and Warner Bros Discovery teams have capitalised on the upcoming film through social media campaigns, experiential marketing and brand partnerships.

However, it's unclear if Myntra had an official tie up with the movie.

Rekha as Barbie

Regardless, the Flipkart owned e-commerce major and its agency Younguns recreated Rekha as Barbie and the results are incredible.

But as soon as the images went online, some social media users have pointed to the issue of ethics and privacy regarding AI and its uses. Some wondered if Rekha actually gave her permission to use her as a reimagined Barbie. Others pondered the bigger questions of AI use as we enter a world dominated by new technologies like generative artificial intelligence.

Younguns is a meme marketing agency that has also created previous viral works for brands like Myntra and Swiggy among others.

About Barbie's mega marketing drive

Back to Barbie the movie. Mattel and WB have secured more than 100 brand partnership deals, some of the marketing tactics include teaming up with NYX Pro Makeup where they came up with a line of products. Barbie collaborated with Microsoft too and came up with the Barbie Movie doll collection, or the Xbox Barbie DreamHouse Custom Console with Controllers.

Rekha as Barbie

Barbie partnered with vacation rental company Airbnb where Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse is going up for rent on Airbnb. As per a report, fans of Barbie will get a chance to apply for a one-night stay for two guests on July 21 and July 22.

Zero sugar beverage company Swoon released a limited edition Barbie pink lemonade and the luggage brand Beiss rolled out a suitcase range.


Tags
First Published on Jul 10, 2023 9:12 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings ranks no 1 in brand and business enterprise value: Report

Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings ranks no 1 in brand and business enterprise value: Report

How it Works

Threads could add $8 billion to Meta’s annual revenue by 2025

Threads could add $8 billion to Meta’s annual revenue by 2025

How it Works

Generative AI can help companies engage and retain customers: NVIDIA’s Vishal Dhupar

Generative AI can help companies engage and retain customers: NVIDIA’s Vishal Dhupar

How it Works

Explained: What is fastvertising?

Explained: What is fastvertising?

How it Works

Disney explores strategic options in India amid Star India's fortunes shift: WSJ Report

Disney explores strategic options in India amid Star India's fortunes shift: WSJ Report

How it Works

GST Impact: 28% tax threatens grey market surge and stifles industry growth, stakeholders raise concerns

GST Impact: 28% tax threatens grey market surge and stifles industry growth, stakeholders raise concerns

How it Works

GST Council Imposes 28% tax on online gaming, horse racing and casinos

GST Council Imposes 28% tax on online gaming, horse racing and casinos

How it Works

Dukaan CEO called out for being insensitive after posting about replacing support staff with AI chatbot

Dukaan CEO called out for being insensitive after posting about replacing support staff with AI chatbot