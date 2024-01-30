Gillette India records sales worth Rs 639 crore

Gillette India Limited (GIL) announced today its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. During the quarter, the company recorded sales worth Rs 639 crore, up 3 percent vs year ago. Domestic sales is up 6 percent vs year ago, driven by a robust portfolio, superior retail execution and strong brand fundamentals. The Company reported Profit After Tax (PAT) at Rs 104 crores, up 40 percent vs year ago largely driven by productivity interventions, product price-mix and moderating cost inflation.

LV Vaidyanathan, Managing Director, Gillette India Ltd. shared, “For 7 consecutive quarters now, we have delivered a balanced top-line and bottom-line growth. Our teams’ execution of our integrated growth strategy has enabled us to build and sustain strong momentum. We stay committed to our strategies of a focused product portfolio of daily use categories where performance drives brand choice, superiority — across product performance, packaging, brand communication, retail execution and consumer and customer value — productivity, constructive disruption, and an agile and accountable organization. We are confident that these strategies will continue to help us deliver balanced growth and value creation.”