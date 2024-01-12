Glittering World Cup run brings mega endorsement deals for Mohd Shami

India's star pacer, Mohammed Shami, is not only making waves on the cricket pitch but also off it. Marking a significant milestone in his career with the recent Arjuna Award, Shami is riding high on his World Cup success.Shami was the fourth most Googled person in India in 2023 and is presently a favourite amongst brands.

Currently endorsing brands such as Puma, Hell Energy Drink, and Vision 11 fantasy app, Shami has seen a doubling in his endorsement fees post his outstanding World Cup performance.

Previously ranging between Rs 40 lakh and Rs 50 lakh per contract, the pacer is now a highly sought-after ambassador for brands in nutrition, health, beverages, electronics, and headphones.

This surge in interest isn't merely anecdotal. Saurajit Chatterjee, founder of Shami's management agency, confirmed a wave of offers pouring in for endorsements, social media collaborations, and post-World Cup appearances.

Just this October, when PUMA India onboarded Mohammed Shami, the sports brand said they were confident about their growth with Shami as the face of their brand.

“Bringing Mohammed Shami into the PUMA family reinforces our dedication to the sport of cricket. Shami is an outstanding fast bowler with an impressive track record across cricketing formats. His relentless courage, unwavering spirit and the finesse he brings to the game perfectly resonates with our brand values. We strongly believe that Shami’s association with PUMA will not only inspire fans and athletes but also drive our commitment to further sports culture in the country,”said Karthik Balagopalan, Managing Director, PUMA India at the time of making the endorsement announcement.

So, what exactly drives this correlation between sporting success and brand value?

“Performance is everything. When a sportsman excels, their public image and recognition soar proportionally. Shami's World Cup dominance has significantly enhanced his standing in the eyes of consumers, making him a more valuable asset for brands,” said N Chandramouli, chief executive officer (CEO) of Mumbai-based brand intelligence and advisory firm TRA Research.

While Chandramouli acknowledges that awards like the Arjuna Award contribute to brand recognition, he emphasises that performance remains the primary driver of brand value.

"Awards provide formal recognition, but it's on-field achievements that generate widespread public interest and engagement,” he said.

Experts suggest that Shami's management team can capitalise on this momentum by effectively communicating his achievements and aligning him with brands that resonate with his image and target audience.