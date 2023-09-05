Global 5G subs close to 1.3 billion in Q2 2023: Ericsson Mobility report

The Q2 additions bring the global number of 5G subscriptions close to 1.3 billion. About 260 communications service providers (CSPs) have launched commercial 5G services. About 35 CSPs have launched 5G standalone (SA) networks.

As per the Ericsson Mobility report, India accounted for the most net addition of mobile subscriptions with seven million during Q2, followed by China (five million) and the US (three million).

In Q2 2023, the number of mobile subscriptions totalled 8.3 billion, with a net addition of 40 million subscriptions during the quarter. The number of unique mobile subscribers is 6.1 billion. The global mobile subscription penetration was 105 percent.

The number of mobile broadband subscriptions grew by about 100 million in the quarter, totalling 7.4 billion, a year-on-year increase of five percent. Mobile broadband now accounts for 88 percent of all mobile subscriptions. The mobile data traffic grew by 33 percent between Q2 2022 and Q2 2023.

4G subscriptions increased by 11 million, totalling about 5.2 billion and representing 62 percent of all mobile subscriptions.