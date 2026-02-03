Global giant’s rural tax tangle: Foxconn’s Rs 12 lakh roadblock in Karnataka

A village-level tax dispute has interrupted the momentum behind Taiwanese electronics major Foxconn's high-stakes India expansion, placing the company’s showcase smartphone facility in Karnataka under an unexpected spotlight. The confrontation emerged just as the manufacturer deepened its India ambitions with large investments, operations beginning at scale, and thousands of new hires.

The issue escalated when the Koira and Vishwanathapura gram panchayats issued notices to Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Pvt Ltd, alleging non-payment of local taxes, incomplete building approvals and violations of statutory obligations.

The Koira panchayat’s notice carried the most severe warning, stating that it would move to seize movable property from the factory premises if dues were not cleared. This played out even though Foxconn had completed major construction across Doddagollahalli and Aruvanahalli villages and had begun operations, while official records still showed these parcels as vacant sites.

Brand narrative derailed by a ₹12 lakh dues fight

The friction placed Foxconn in an unusual position. The company had secured significant state backing, ₹6,970 crore in incentives under Karnataka’s ESDM policy, and committed more than ₹21,000 crore to build a mobile phone manufacturing hub capable of assembling 20 million smartphones annually.

Last month, Foxconn had also hired around 30,000 workers as part of its phased workforce expansion, reinforcing the scale of its India manufacturing story.

The shift of a major manufacturer into a rural pocket like Devanahalli also pushed up real estate prices in nearby villages, turning the area into a fast-developing corridor.

The narrative was one of speed, scale and confidence, until a ₹12 lakh tax dispute and missing paperwork from a village panchayat shifted attention away from the India growth story. Local elected representatives and residents in villages around the facility said Foxconn had not provided jobs to local youth despite repeated submissions and meetings, reports stated. They said locals were called for interviews early on, but hiring eventually shifted to workers from outside the region. A large protest involving multiple panchayats was also being planned if no corrective action was taken.

The contradiction was stark: a flagship facility projected to assemble 20 million smartphones a year, backed strongly by the state government, was suddenly defending itself against the risk of village officials seizing assets.

Into this dispute stepped the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB), which issued a letter stating that it had been designated the apex authority for administering industrial areas notified under the Devanahalli Special Investment Region. The board said it held the powers to assess, impose and recover property taxes within the SIR, and directed Foxconn and other industrial units to pay their 2025–26 taxes to KIADB. It clarified that arrears for 2024–25 must still be settled with the respective gram panchayats. The board also launched a digital property-tax portal for industries inside Special Investment Regions.

But until the notices are addressed and the governance lines settle, Foxconn’s marquee India project sits in an uncomfortable place, a billion-dollar factory slowed not by global headwinds or supply chain shocks, but by a village-level tax dispute that undercuts the seamless, investment-friendly story the brand wanted to tell.

First Published on February 3, 2026, 17:41:14 IST