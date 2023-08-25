Goenkas move SAT against SEBI's confirmatory order

Goenka argued that such an order before the investigation's completion was unjust, seeking an interim stay and the quashing of the SEBI order.

On August 25, Punit Goenka, the promoter of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, approached the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) in response to a confirmatory SEBI order. This order had barred both him and his son, Subhash Chandra Goenka, from company boards for eight months across four listed entities: Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Zee Media, Zee Studios, and Zee Akaash News Pvt. Goenka argued that such an order before the investigation's completion was unjust, seeking an interim stay and the quashing of the SEBI order.