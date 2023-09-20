comScore

Google begins automatic migration from Universal Analytics to Google Analytics 4

Since July 1, Google has been replacing Universal Analytics with Google Analytics 4, its upgraded version. And, since that date, the properties of Universal Analytics stopped processing data.

As of now, Google has recommended the advertisers to migrate their Universal Analytics settings manually to gain complete control. Not doing the intended could result in advertisers facing problems. (Representative Image: charlesdeluvio via Unsplash)

Search giant Google has begun automatically migrating advertiser conversion tracking from Universal Analytics to Google Analytics 4.

As of now, Google has recommended the advertisers to migrate their Universal Analytics settings manually to gain complete control. Not doing the intended could result in advertisers facing problems.

As put down by the help page of the search giant, not all the settings of Universal Analytics have a clear GA4 counterpart. Thus, the automated migration process might not deliver similar choices that users would make.

Since July 1, Google has been replacing Universal Analytics with Google Analytics 4, its upgraded version. And since then the properties of Universal Analytics stopped processing data.

Hence, advertisers who need Google Analytics to measure their website traffic will need GA4 property.


