Google to sack more employees in 2024

In the upcoming rounds of layoffs, the company is focusing on adopting artificial intelligence software and automation to lighten workloads.

By  Storyboard18Jan 19, 2024 12:10 PM
Google CEO told his staff that the job cuts will focus "on removing layers to simplify execution and drive velocity in some areas". (Image courtesy: Moneycontrol)

Google will reportedly sack more employees in the current calendar year, CEO Sundar Pichai told employees in a mem, as per reports.

Google CEO told his staff that the job cuts will focus "on removing layers to simplify execution and drive velocity in some areas".

In the upcoming rounds of layoffs, the company is focusing on adopting artificial intelligence software and automation to lighten workloads. Google, which is competing with Microsoft in the AI race recently unveiled its long-awaited Gemini model.

"These role eliminations are not at the scale of last year's reductions, and will not touch every team," Pichai informed all employees in the memo, The Verge reported.

Pichai mentioned, "We have ambitious goals, and will be investing in our big priorities this year."

Last week, the search engine giant axed hundreds of its employees working on its Voice Assistant units, hardware teams responsible for Pixel, Nest, and Fitbit, advertising sales team, and augmented reality team.

According to Bloomberg, 630 workers were laid off, including four vice presidents and 25 directors. The Alphabet Workers Union, which represents some Google employees, said more than 1,000 workers have been let go so far in total.

In January 2023, Alphabet announced plans to cut 12,000 jobs, or 6%, of its global workforce.


First Published on Jan 19, 2024 12:10 PM

