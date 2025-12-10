Govt pushes nationwide modernisation of Akashvani and Doordarshan; Bihar receives over ₹68 crore for upgrades

As part of these upgrades, the government has sanctioned ₹64.56 crore for the modernisation of Akashvani Kendras in Bihar, and an additional ₹4.31 crore for upgrading Doordarshan Kendras in the state.

The government has said it is undertaking a sweeping modernisation drive across Akashvani (All India Radio) and Doordarshan Kendras, including those in Bihar, as part of its plan to strengthen the country’s public broadcasting network and adapt to changing technological demands.

Responding to a Lok Sabha question, Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting Dr. L. Murugan confirmed that both AIR and DD centres across all states are being upgraded under the Broadcasting Infrastructure and Network Development (BIND) scheme, a central sector programme with a total outlay of ₹2,539.61 crore for the 2021–26 period.

According to the minister, the modernisation initiative covers multiple layers of broadcast operations, including:

- Digitisation and modernisation of broadcast equipment

- Replacement of ageing and obsolete systems

- Upgrading studios and transmitter facilities

- Adoption of new digital workflows and emerging broadcast technologies

As part of these upgrades, the government has sanctioned ₹64.56 crore for the modernisation of Akashvani Kendras in Bihar, and an additional ₹4.31 crore for upgrading Doordarshan Kendras in the state.

The BIND scheme is pivotal to Prasar Bharati’s long-term transformation as India’s public broadcaster shifts toward digital-first content production and transmission. Launched in 2021, the scheme aims to address decades-old infrastructure gaps, expand coverage in remote areas, improve disaster-warning systems, and upgrade production capabilities to HD and digital formats.

Doordarshan's terrestrial network and Akashvani’s AM/FM coverage serve millions in rural and border regions, making infrastructure upgrades critical for public service broadcasting, emergency communication, and cultural programming.

With several projects already underway, the government’s latest update signals a continued push toward modernising legacy broadcast systems while ensuring that states like Bihar—where many AIR stations operate on older equipment—receive focused investment.

First Published on Dec 10, 2025 12:44 PM