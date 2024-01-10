GroupM collaborates with Amazon Ads to co-develop an Amazon marketing cloud maturity framework for advertisers

GroupM, WPP’s media investment group, has announced a collaboration between GroupM Nexus, the industry-leading performance marketing organization and Amazon Ads, to co-develop and launch the Amazon Marketing Cloud Maturity Framework. Available to GroupM clients, the custom offering will rigorously assess marketers’ maturity level with Amazon Marketing Cloud to align their business needs with the most suitable Amazon Marketing Cloud solutions.

“Amazon Ads robust product suite can return the best benefit for brands when there is a clear path forward that can be easily navigated,” said Amy Armstrong, Director of Global Customer Development at Amazon Ads. “Working with GroupM Nexus to unlock the power of Amazon Marketing Cloud (AMC) will give brands an in-depth understanding of where they’re at in their AMC maturity, and that’s the first step in building tailored programs that work.”

The co-developed framework allows GroupM Nexus’ team of commerce experts to evaluate where marketers are in their respective Amazon Marketing Cloud journeys. Findings returned from the assessment can be translated into tangible custom action plans that will enhance cross-channel campaign performance.

“As Commerce rapidly evolves, advertisers need increased visibility, ease and confidence to maximize marketing opportunities,” said Lauren Lavin, Executive Director, Commerce, GroupM NA. “We understand that driving profitability and seeing returns on investment is only possible when rooted in foundational insights. In collaboration with Amazon Ads, we have created proprietary benchmarks that allow clients to determine which Amazon Marketing Cloud solutions best meet their desired outcomes.”

Armed with these insights and recommendations, GroupM clients get the access, innovation and scale needed to drive results with Amazon Marketing Cloud.