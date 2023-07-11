GST Council imposes 28% tax on online gaming, horse racing and casinos

The GST Council has decided to impose a 28 percent GST on the full value of online gaming, horse racing, and casinos. This means that the tax will be applied to the entry fee and any winnings, regardless of whether the game is considered a game of skill or chance.

The decision was made during the GST Council's 50th meeting, which was held on July 11, 2023. The decision was made by a Maharashtra GST member, who reiterated it shortly after it was confirmed by West Bengal's MoS Finance Chandrima Bhattacharya.

The 28 percent GST will be applicable on all three categories of games, starting from July 25, 2023.