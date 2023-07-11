comScore

How it Works

GST Council imposes 28% tax on online gaming, horse racing and casinos

It remains to be seen how the decision will impact the gaming industry in India.

By  Tasmayee Laha RoyJul 11, 2023 7:40 PM
GST Council imposes 28% tax on online gaming, horse racing and casinos
The 28 percent GST will be applicable on all three categories of games, starting from July 25, 2023. (Representative Image: Florian Olivo via Unsplash)

The GST Council has decided to impose a 28 percent GST on the full value of online gaming, horse racing, and casinos. This means that the tax will be applied to the entry fee and any winnings, regardless of whether the game is considered a game of skill or chance.

The decision was made during the GST Council's 50th meeting, which was held on July 11, 2023. The decision was made by a Maharashtra GST member, who reiterated it shortly after it was confirmed by West Bengal's MoS Finance Chandrima Bhattacharya.

The 28 percent GST will be applicable on all three categories of games, starting from July 25, 2023.

The decision has been met with mixed reactions from the gaming industry. Some industry representatives have welcomed the decision, saying that it will bring clarity and certainty to the taxation of online gaming. Others have expressed concerns that the high tax rate will stifle the growth of the industry.


Tags
First Published on Jul 11, 2023 7:39 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings ranks no 1 in brand and business enterprise value: Report

Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings ranks no 1 in brand and business enterprise value: Report

How it Works

Threads could add $8 billion to Meta’s annual revenue by 2025

Threads could add $8 billion to Meta’s annual revenue by 2025

How it Works

Generative AI can help companies engage and retain customers: NVIDIA’s Vishal Dhupar

Generative AI can help companies engage and retain customers: NVIDIA’s Vishal Dhupar

How it Works

Explained: What is fastvertising?

Explained: What is fastvertising?

How it Works

Disney explores strategic options in India amid Star India's fortunes shift: WSJ Report

Disney explores strategic options in India amid Star India's fortunes shift: WSJ Report

How it Works

GST Impact: 28% tax threatens grey market surge and stifles industry growth, stakeholders raise concerns

GST Impact: 28% tax threatens grey market surge and stifles industry growth, stakeholders raise concerns

How it Works

Finfluencers should educate not advise says Zerodha’s CEO Nithin Kamath

Finfluencers should educate not advise says Zerodha’s CEO Nithin Kamath