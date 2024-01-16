Gujarat Titans partners with Spanish Football League to introduce 'Junior Titans'

Gujarat Titans is introducing 'Junior Titans', an initiative dedicated to fostering a love for outdoor sports among children under 14. This program, in collaboration with the Spanish Football League, LALIGA, will be organised across various cities in Gujarat. ‘Junior Titans’ in the spirit of ‘Let’s sport out’ is designed to reignite the joy of outdoor activities among young children.

This initiative is open to all children in the U-14 age group, emphasizing the sheer enjoyment of sports over competitive pursuits. The program focuses on bringing children back to the ground to relish the essence of play and sportsmanship. It offers a delightful and interactive platform, featuring a range of engaging activities such as cricket and football challenges, interactive games, and an exclusive glimpse into GT world. Furthermore, the collaboration with LALIGA will provide young aspirants a football masterclass, supervised by the Technical Director of the LALIGA Football Schools, Mr. Miguel Casal.

Colonel Arvinder Singh, COO - Gujarat Titans, said, "Junior Titans is an activity created to nurture a passion for sports among young children. The collaboration with LALIGA will enhance our efforts to foster an active lifestyle that will also help in a child’s personal development. The event will allow children to experience the thrill of sports in a fun environment. We are thankful to the host and participating schools in all the five cities and shall strive to grow the scale of the program every year”