HC rejects Reebok's plea seeking conversion to Limited Liability Company

The Delhi High Court has upheld the Registrar of Companies’ order that rejected conversion of Reebok India Company from an “Unlimited Liability Company" to a "Limited Liability Company".

Justice Subramonium Prasad rejected Reebok’s plea after noting that the reasons given by the RoC cannot be said to be perverse.

RoC had rejected Reebok's application on observing that the company has suffered substantial financial losses and has a net deficit in current liabilities over assets in excess of ₹2,100 crores, Bar & Bench reported.

The Registrar further said that various prosecutions have been filed by the Serious Fraud Investigation Organization (SFIO) against Reebok for offences under the Companies Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).