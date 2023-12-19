Hindustan Unilever dominates GEC ad volume in first three quarters of 2023

Ad volumes in GEC Genre witnessed consistent growth of 4 percent during April-June 2023 and July-September 2023 over January-March 2023. Hindustan Unilever retained the top spot throughout the first three quarters of the calendar year.

Out of the top 10 brands, six belonged to Hindustan Unilever during July-September 2023. Mosquito repellant was the only new entrant in the top 10 category list in July-September 2023 over April-June 2023.

Ecom-online shopping category saw the highest increase in ad secondages with A growth of 83 percent. 145 plus categories registered positive growth.

During January-June 2023, Hindi GEC was the leading sub genre for advertising with 24 percent share of ad volumes.

Television ad volumes in the GEC genre showed a steady 4 percent increase during both the periods of April- June 2023 and July- September 2023 when compared to January-March 2023.

Additionally, July-September 2023 saw a 1 percent rise compared to July-September 2022 in the GEC Genre.

Food and beverages, personal care/personal hygiene and household products sectors maintained their rankings as the top three categories in the quarters beginning in April 2023 and July 2023.

Banking/finance/investment’ and baby care emerged as newcomers in the top 10 list of sectors during July-September’ quarter surpassing their positions in April-June 2023.

Toilet soap category maintained its leading position, securing 9 percent of ad volumes during July-September 2023 as it did in April-June 2023.

Additionally, toothpastes, biscuits, and chocolates retained their rankings throughout April to September.

Collectively, the top 10 Categories contributed 43 percent of ad volumes in July-September 2023. Among these, mosquito repellents emerged as the sole new entry in the top 10 list of categories during July-September 2023 when compared to April-June 2023.

Hindustan Unilever and Reckitt Benckiser (India) retained their 1st and 2nd positions during Q1, Q2 and Q3 of 2023 (calendar year).

Together, the top 10 advertisers contributed 66 percent share of ad volumes in July-September 2023.

In July-Sept’23, Britannia Industries was the only new entrant in the top 10 list of advertisers.

Dettol Toilet Soaps moved to the top spot in July-September 2023. Collectively, top 10 brands together covered 12 percent share of ad volumes in July-September 2023.

Moving on to secondages which in terms of duration of ads, ‘ecom-online shopping category experienced the highest surge in ad secondages, boasting an 83 percent percent increase in television advertising for the GEC genre.