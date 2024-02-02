comScore

Honda Cars India registers 11 percent growth with 8681 units of domestic sales in January 2024; records monthly export volume of 4,531 units

Honda Cars India Ltd had registered domestic sales of 7,821 units and exported 1,434 units in January 2023.

By  Storyboard18Feb 2, 2024 8:44 AM
The export numbers for HCIL stood at 4,531 units in January 2024. (Image aource: Moneycontrol)

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) registered monthly domestic sales of 8,681 units in January 2024. The export numbers for HCIL stood at 4,531 units in January 2024.

Commenting on the sales performance in January 2024, Yuichi Murata, Director of Marketing and Sales at Honda Cars India Ltd., said, “Entering the new year, our models have consistently contributed to our sales volume, reflecting a positive demand for our lineup. Honda Elevate maintains its strong performance, gaining growing preference and momentum month after month. Alongside Elevate, the unwavering success of the Honda City and Amaze has played a crucial role in sustaining our momentum.”

First Published on Feb 2, 2024 8:44 AM

