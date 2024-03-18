comScore            

      Brand Marketing

      How Orry built a massive following without selling anything: His social media secrets

      In an exclusive interview with Storyboard18, Orry talks about his his unique social media approach

      By  Storyboard18Mar 18, 2024 9:05 AM
      “I don't want to spam my followers,” he said. (Image sourced via Instagram)

      The landscape of Indian fame is evolving. Long dominated by Bollywood stars and cricketers, a new breed of celebrity is emerging. Enter Orry, a social media phenomenon who's carving his own path to success, shunning the traditional influencer playbook.

      “My Instagram isn't just random posts; it's a movie. Every reel and photo is meticulously chosen to tell a story. I pick the content like an actor picks a script. It's about creating a vibe, a little mystery that keeps people hooked,” he told Storyboard18 in an exclusive interview.

      “Instagram works like my little movie, my little TV show that's happening. Second to Instagram, I use Snapchat which I'm even more active on. So the pieces of the puzzle that are missing on Instagram, you'll find them on Snapchat. On Instagram you can see my mirror selfie or me getting papped entering a restaurant, Snapchat has everything in between. So it's all there and you can you're on this movement, you're living vicariously with me,” he said.

      But Instagram has its limits according to Orry.

      “I don't want to spam my followers,” he said.

      Orry has recently started exploring YouTube with just one video up and another one is in the works. The upcoming video however is not about him. It will be onOrry Number Nine he told Storyboard18.

      “This is how I use social media -- building a brand, a narrative, across platforms. It's a new kind of fame, and it's working. Who knows where it takes me next? But one thing's for sure: Orryverse is just getting started,” he added.


      First Published on Mar 18, 2024 9:05 AM

