AI boom drives 95% spike in emotional intelligence demand; Routine roles fall

AI is automating entry-level and routine work, many traditional “learning” roles that once built foundational experience are disappearing.

Even as artificial intelligence (AI) dominates workplace conversations, demand for human-centric capabilities such as data literacy, emotional intelligence, resilience, and leadership is rising sharply in advanced technical roles, according to a new report by Cornerstone OnDemand.

The study shows a steep decline in traditional human skills tied to routine tasks — customer service (–45%), administrative support (–38%), and sales and marketing (–22%) — driven largely by automation. In contrast, skills that enable employees to navigate complexity and disruption are in high demand: Emotional intelligence: +95%; Resilience and flexibility: +42%; Leadership and social influence: +28%, and Creative thinking: +18%

The report also highlights a surge in demand for technical skills linked to the global shift toward sustainability. Capabilities related to green technologies (+156%), sustainability management (+180%), and renewable energy systems (+165%) are among the world’s fastest-growing competencies as governments and industries mobilise trillions in climate investments.

Healthcare-related skills are also experiencing rapid demand growth amid aging populations and rising medical needs. Skills for registered nurses (+278%), patient care (+79%), and biotechnology (+145%) are increasingly critical as the care economy expands.

The report warns that while AI is automating entry-level and routine work, many traditional “learning” roles that once built foundational experience are disappearing. Without renewed investment in structured learning, apprenticeships, and talent development pathways, organisations risk pursuing short-term efficiency at the cost of long-term capability.

“As AI accelerates automation of routine work, it is judgment, creativity, empathy, and adaptability that will become true differentiators,” the report notes. “India has the talent advantage, but must rebuild the mechanisms that convert education into experience — and experience into expertise.”

First Published on Dec 9, 2025 3:05 PM