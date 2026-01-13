I&B Ministry disposes 2.62 lakh kg scrap, generates ₹1.37 cr, frees over 77,000 sq ft space

Special Campaign 5.0 was implemented across all media units, attached offices and field establishments of the ministry, covering over 600 locations nationwide.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has concluded Special Campaign 5.0, a month-long nationwide cleanliness, efficiency and disposal drive, with significant gains in revenue generation, space optimisation and reduction of administrative backlog.

Conducted between October 2 and October 31, 2025, the campaign resulted in ₹1.37 crore in revenue, disposal of 2.62 lakh kg of scrap, clearance of over 35,000 files, and freeing up 77,348 square feet of office space, according to official data released by the ministry.

The campaign, inspired by the Prime Minister’s Swachh Bharat Mission, was the fifth edition of a government-wide initiative launched in 2021 to institutionalise cleanliness, modernise record management and expedite decision-making processes across ministries and departments.

Pan-India execution and monitoring

Special Campaign 5.0 was implemented across all media units, attached offices and field establishments of the ministry, covering over 600 locations nationwide. The campaign followed a structured three-phase approach: a preparatory phase (September 15–30), an implementation phase (October 2–31) and an evaluation phase (November 17–30, 2025)

The progress was reviewed weekly by Secretary, Information & Broadcasting, Sanjay Jaju, while R.K. Jena, Senior Economic Adviser, served as the nodal officer and conducted daily reviews. A real-time monitoring mechanism was put in place through a dedicated WhatsApp group, supplemented by field inspections and corrective interventions. Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting, Dr L. Murugan, personally visited multiple offices to assess implementation on ground.

During the campaign period, the ministry conducted 1,272 outdoor cleanliness campaigns, significantly exceeding the target of 882. All India Radio (AIR) emerged as the top contributor with 527 campaigns, followed by Central Bureau of Communication (293) and Doordarshan (284).

In parallel, 2,073 identified spots across office premises were cleaned. AIR again led with 908 spots, followed by DD (528) and CBC (291).

Scrap disposal, e-waste focus and revenue generation

A major thrust of Special Campaign 5.0 was on scientific disposal of scrap and e-waste. The ministry disposed of 2,62,391 kg of scrap, including 40,381 kg of e-waste, in line with guidelines of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Doordarshan disposed of the highest volume of scrap (1,50,752 kg), followed by AIR (74,319 kg) and Press Information Bureau (15,657 kg).

This translated into ₹1,37,79,716 in revenue, with AIR generating ₹76.29 lakh, DD ₹51.58 lakh, and PIB ₹5.33 lakh. Smaller contributions came from CBC, FTII, IIMC and other media units, while several offices focused primarily on cleanliness and record management rather than monetisation.

Disposal of legacy material helped the ministry free 77,348 sq ft of space. AIR alone accounted for 56,969 sq ft, while DD freed 6,597 sq ft and NFDC 4,225 sq ft. The reclaimed space is expected to be used for operational expansion, improved staff facilities and better workspace management.

File management and backlog reduction

File review and weeding out was another key focus area. During the campaign:

35,281 physical files were reviewed

11,389 physical files were weeded out

1,486 e-files were reviewed

289 e-files were closed

AIR reviewed the highest number of files (17,671), followed by CBC (6,336) and DD (4,535).

The drive also resulted in the disposal of 489 public grievances, 121 public grievance appeals, 19 MP references, 2 state government references, and 2 PMO references, significantly reducing pendency across administrative channels.

To ensure accountability, senior officers from the ministry undertook field inspections across states, including Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya and the Northeast. Inspections were conducted at AIR, DD, PIB, CBC, NFDC, SRFTI and IIMC offices. Dr Murugan and Secretary Jaju jointly visited the Main Secretariat and PIB offices at Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi, towards the close of the campaign.

Cumulative impact since 2021

Since the launch of the Special Campaign series in 2021, the Ministry of I&B has:

Disposed of 12.88 lakh kg of scrap

Generated ₹34.77 crore in cumulative revenue

Weed out around 1.8 lakh physical files

Freed 13.67 lakh sq ft of space.

Officials said these sustained outcomes position the ministry among the top performers in government-wide Swachhata and administrative efficiency initiatives.

