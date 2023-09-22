ICC to launch vertical video production at Men’s Cricket World Cup

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 world feed match coverage which is supported by Disney Star, will see ICC TV produce an additional vertical video feed, that will change fans’ viewing experience.

The ICC’s vertical feed will be a first-of-its-kind coverage for the sport across all 48 World Cup matches. The technology will provide fans with an easier and more intuitive viewing experience on mobile phones that allows them to consume content on-the-go in the most convenient handheld position.

For fans, this approach to consuming ICC events will provide more access to World Cups than ever before. The vertical feed will include the addition of split-screens in its coverage. With a focus on building more context to the on-field action, the split-screen feature will unlock an additional dimension for the viewers and provide a further sense of proximity to the action and their heroes.

The production will use a carefully curated array of dedicated vertically oriented cameras, whilst utilising the world feed cameras for split screens. The production will also feature match graphics and bespoke production enhancements to enhance the vertically oriented coverage.

The vertical video feed will also make use of traditional technical and editorial storytelling tools to further elevate the coverage. Key features like ball tracking, player tracking and field plot will be tailored to fit the vertical format. The coverage will also have a world-class commentary panel calling the action.

ICC chief commercial officer, Anurag Dahiya said: “Cricket fans always look forward to the high-quality broadcast coverage of ICC events. With this in mind, the ICC TV team continuously strives to tailor our coverage to fan preferences. We are very excited to launch cricket’s first-ever vertical video production at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. This game-changing initiative promises to transform the fan viewing experience. It is an innovative approach to cricket coverage that will place fans at the centre of the action bringing them closer to the game than ever before and providing a world-class production to the biggest Cricket World Cup ever.”

Sanjog Gupta, Head – Sports, Disney Star said: “Consumers’ preferences and habits are evolving more rapidly than ever before, catalyzing the emergence of new user experiences. Disney Star has always played a pioneering role in taking cricket viewing experiences forward and is now proud to collaborate with the ICC to bring to sports fans for the first-time ever the ‘vertical feed’, on ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The ‘vertical feed’ aims to deliver to digital users, enhanced convenience, engagement and immersion, beyond the differentiated screen orientation. With its uniquely designed production style entailing cameras, graphics, direction, replays and other enhancements, it promises to change the way cricket is watched.”