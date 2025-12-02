IITs blacklist 20 companies that withdrew job offers: Report

More than 20 companies have been barred from participating in the ongoing placement cycle across Indian Institutes of Technology after they withdrew job offers made to students during the previous academic session, according to a report by The Times of India. Some of the cancellations reportedly occurred as late as June and July — just days before the scheduled joining dates.

The ban applies to firms that rescinded offers at multiple IITs, the report noted, adding that the companies largely operate in the data analytics and software sectors. The institutions did not disclose the names of the firms.

A professor associated with an IIT placement cell told the publication that the list of barred companies was jointly verified by coordinators from 15 IITs. Some of the companies, the professor added, had a history of revoking offers and had already been blacklisted by six to seven campuses. In several instances, offers were withdrawn despite IIT alumni already working at those firms.

The professor also said that a few companies reduced the pay packages promised in their offer letters, prompting concerns that will be escalated to higher authorities.

In response, IITs are focusing on bringing in greater participation from startups promoted under the Centre’s Viksit Bharat initiative to strengthen the placement pipeline.

The developments come amid a broader slowdown in IIT hiring. Placement rates for BTech graduates across the 23 IITs slipped from over 90 percent during 2012–22 to around 80 percent in 2023–24, according to a recent Hindustan Times report. Weighted average annual salaries also dipped to Rs 22.7 lakh from Rs 23.45 lakh over the same period.

Officials have attributed the slowdown to a mix of factors, including AI-led disruptions, high salary expectations among students and stagnant compensation in core sectors.

First Published on Dec 2, 2025 1:08 PM