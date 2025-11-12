India added 220 new GCCs in 2 years; Sector eyes 4 million more jobs by FY30

ADVERTISEMENT
India has solidified its position as the world’s largest hub for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), hosting over 1,800 centres, and employing 1.9 million people, according to a new TeamLease report titled “GCCs in India: Cultivating Capability, Ensuring Compliance.” The report said that over 220 new GCCs were added between FY23 and FY25, marking a 14% increase in two years. Moreover, the sector supported 10.4 million jobs, including 2 million direct, 1.8 million allied, and 6.5 million induced roles. Mid-sized centres employ more than 210,000 professionals, and salaries in the space are 25–30% higher than the national average, the report noted.
According to TeamLease, the GCCs' workforce mix comprises 20–22% entry-level employees, 75–77% mid-level specialists, and around 2.5% in leadership roles.
The report has projected that GCCs in India will create an additional 2.8–4 million jobs by FY2030. Nearly one in five new hires will be freshers with digital skills in AI, cloud, cybersecurity and data engineering.
“India’s GCC ecosystem is emerging as a key pillar of formal employment and skill development,” said Neeti Sharma, CEO, TeamLease Digital. “This evolving talent mix is driving product innovation and positioning India as a global hub for specialised digital capabilities.”
Meanwhile, Rishi Agrawal, Co-Founder & CEO, TeamLease RegTech, noted that global corporations are expanding centres in India to leverage its demographic advantages, English-speaking workforce, and competitive operating environment. He said organisations must deepen their understanding of India’s complex regulatory regime as capabilities grow.