Indian Super League media rights tender up for grabs: Who are the leading contenders?

ISL, backed by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), is jointly owned by Reliance Industries Ltd (65%) and Disney Star (35%).

By  Tasmayee Laha RoyJul 27, 2023 2:55 PM
The media rights tender for the country' premier football league the Indian Super League (ISL) is up for grabs. Leading media company Viacom18 which already has the TV and digital streaming rights to marquee global and Indian sports properties including the IPL, has thrown its hat in the ring. According to industry sources, the company is most likely going to be the top contender for the tender floated by Football Sports Development Ltd (FSDL), the owner of ISL.

This is FSDL's debut year of floating a tender for the league. The two-year media rights tender has been set at Rs 550 crore (base price). Since its inception, Disney Star has been the official TV and digital rights partner for ISL. However, their association concluded with the 2022-23 season.

Reason behind Disney Star backing is primarily due to continued losses as per experts.

On the other hand, Viacom18 could further solidify its position as a sports broadcasting and streaming juggernaut with another acquisition. “With successful ventures in FIFA, IPL, and various other sports content, Viacom18 is now aggressively vying to expand its portfolio further. The potential acquisition of ISL media rights would clearly be a calculated and strategic move to solidify its position as a leading sports destination,” said an industry insider familiar with the development.

ISL, backed by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), is jointly owned by Reliance Industries Ltd (65%) and Disney Star (35%). Despite this strong backing, the league has faced financial challenges, with FSDL reporting losses of Rs 46 crore in 2021-22, Rs 13 crore in 2020-21, and Rs 27 crore in 2019-2020.


Tags
First Published on Jul 27, 2023 1:36 PM

