Indians increase spending on tobacco, intoxicants, paan: Govt's Household Consumption Expenditure survey reveals

Consumption of paan, tobacco and other intoxicants has increased with people spending a bigger portion of their income on such products in the last 10 years, according to The Household Consumption Expenditure Survey 2022-23, released last week, PTI reports. The report revealed that the expenditure on paan, tobacco and intoxicants as a portion of total household spending has increased in rural as well as urban areas.

The data showed that the expenditure on these items has increased to 3.79 per cent in 2022-23 in rural areas from 3.21 per cent in 2011-12, as per the PTI report. Similarly, in urban areas, the spending grew from 1.61 per cent in 2011-12 to 2.43 per cent in 2022-23.

In comparison, the proportion of spending on education has reduced to 5.78 per cent in urban areas in 2022-23 from 6.90 per cent in 2011-12. In rural areas, this proportion has come down to 3.30 per cent in 2022-23 from 3.49 per cent in 2011-12.

The National Sample Survey Office (NSSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation conducted the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) during August 2022 to July 2023. This survey on household consumption expenditure aims at generating estimates of household Monthly Per Capita Consumption Expenditure (MPCE) and its distribution separately for the rural and urban sectors of the country, for States and Union Territories, and for different socio-economic groups.

The Survey shed light on the private final consumption expenditure, income inequalities and other demographic indicators useful for mapping the progress of India’s economy. The report saw a survey of 2.76 lakh-plus households in both rural and urban areas (1,55,014 in rural areas and 1,06,732 in urban areas) in the central sample spread over all States and Union Territories in the country, evaluated in the period from August 2022 to July 2023. The detailed report will be released later.

Some key findings include the rural average monthly consumption spending per person increased to Rs 3,773 per month in 2022-23 from Rs 1,430 per person in 2011-12. While urban average monthly consumption expenditure per person rose to Rs 6,459 in 2022-23 compared with Rs 2,630 per person in 2011-12.Consumption expenditure on non-food items in both rural india (54 per cent) and urban India (61 per cent) was mainly driven by a rise in share of spending on conveyance, consumer services, durable goods in 2022-23 as against 2011-12.