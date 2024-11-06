            
      • Home
      • how-it-works
      • information-broadcasting-ministry-hints-at-launching-prasar-bharati-ott-at-iffi-46750

      Information & Broadcasting Ministry hints at launching Prasar Bharati OTT at IFFI

      I&B Ministry Secretary Sanjay Jaju said that the much-awaited OTT platform by Prasar Bharati will be launched at the upcoming International Film Festival of India, which is to take place from November 20 to 28 in Panaji, Goa.

      By  Akanksha NagarNov 6, 2024 2:41 PM
      Information & Broadcasting Ministry hints at launching Prasar Bharati OTT at IFFI
      "We've about 2,000 titles in our archives and we will bring that out", said Sanjay Jaju on Prasar Bharati OTT launch.

      The much-awaited OTT platform by the public broadcaster, Prasar Bharati, is likely to be launched towards the end of November.

      The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) Secretary Sanjay Jaju has shared the platform will be launched at the upcoming International Film Festival of India, which is to take place from November 20 to 28 in Panaji, Goa.

      The 55th edition of IFFI will pay homage to the legacy of Raj Kapoor, Tapan Sinha, Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), and Mohammed Rafi through a series of tributes, screenings, and interactive events, providing the delegates a closer look at the contributions of these legendary film personalities to the world of cinema.

      Addressing the press about the festival, the Secretary also revealed plans for the launch of the OTT platform at the festival, which is designed to provide independent filmmakers a space to showcase and monetise their content.

      "...OTT doesn't mean we will only show series, but we will bring other archival content. We are hopeful that our subscription will increase, accordingly the popularity will rise, so we'll have a tool to take our content globally," he said.

      "The content creator will have the Intellectual Property, and we will try the revenue-sharing model. It is not just normal content being available on it, there will be live channels running on it, we are creating a marketplace, and we will show archival content of the country. We've about 2,000 titles in our archives and we will bring that out," Jaju added.

      The launch, which was first announced in 2023, was earlier scheduled for September 15, which then got pushed to October 3 amidst the growing concerns from select broadcasters and streaming platforms.

      Prasar Bharati's move into the OTT space not only is poised to stir up competition for the other OTT players but is also distressing linear TV channels in the market. For top broadcasters, it is the conflict of interests as they already run their own subscription-based or ad-based OTT platforms. Additionally, some seek holistic regulatory review because of the pubcaster’s ability to integrate its OTT with traditional TV offerings, potentially leading to market distortions.

      In its letter to the MIB, dated September 2, All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) has in fact urged the Ministry to withdraw Prasar Bharati's notice inviting TV broadcasters for its soon-to-be-launched OTT platform, as it believes the same disrupts uplinking and downlinking guidelines, and also disrupts the traditional TV distribution.

      DTH operators too, reportedly are planning to write a similar letter to the information and broadcasting ministry on the placement of linear TV channels on Prasar Bharati's OTT platform.


      Tags
      First Published on Nov 6, 2024 2:39 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      How it Works

      SUV sales surge on festive demand, rural market powers 2W and PV sales: FADA

      SUV sales surge on festive demand, rural market powers 2W and PV sales: FADA

      How it Works

      FMCG cos dumping near-expiry products through quick-commerce: AICPDF

      FMCG cos dumping near-expiry products through quick-commerce: AICPDF

      How it Works

      Regional divide: Paytm and PhonePe dominate North India, Google Pay leads in the South

      Regional divide: Paytm and PhonePe dominate North India, Google Pay leads in the South

      How it Works

      Delhi High Court blocks pirate app streaming Disney Star content

      Delhi High Court blocks pirate app streaming Disney Star content

      How it Works

      South Korea fines Meta $15 million for illegally collecting sensitive data from Facebook users

      South Korea fines Meta $15 million for illegally collecting sensitive data from Facebook users

      How it Works

      Information & Broadcasting Ministry seeks agency to design, develop AI/ML-based integrated dashboard

      Information & Broadcasting Ministry seeks agency to design, develop AI/ML-based integrated dashboard

      How it Works

      Centre cracks down on unauthorized use of personal data amid digital protection reform

      Centre cracks down on unauthorized use of personal data amid digital protection reform