Is Gen Z afraid of the impact of AI on jobs?

Artificial Intelligence is here and it’s here to stay. Multiple companies are today, leveraging AI and its tools to increase productivity and streamline processes. Everyone from employees to C-suite have been looking for ways to incorporate AI and technology to save time and enhance skillsets.

Among those at the forefront of this drive are the younger members of the workforce, particularly those belonging to Generation Z. Gen Z is believed to have a natural aptitude for leveraging technology to their advantage. Thus, in today’s artificial intelligence era, Gen Z is strategically positioned to exploit the full potential of AI.

Gen Z is a digital-first generation who place a strong emphasis on holistic wellness. As defined by them, this wellness includes physical, mental as well as social well-being. They like to be aware of what they buy and consume. They value sustainability, ethics, and inclusivity in products and services. They champion Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives in the workplace.

As per a study, 74 percent of Gen Z looks for food companies that are transparent about their products’ health benefits, indicating a preference for informed eating habits and trustworthy food brands, said CNBC-TV18.

According to reports, 48 percent of Gen Z prioritise mental and emotional well-being. The report also states that while Gen Z is digitally-forward and have the knack for integrating tech seamlessly into their own lives, they constantly battle stress and anxiety. This stems from their fear of failure as well as well as their preference for digital communication.