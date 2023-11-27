IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw: 99.2 per cent of mobiles 'Made in India'

Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw announced achievement in the mobile industry on X (Twitter)>

He shared that the Indian mobile industry has experienced exponential growth, expanding 20 times in just nine years.

Vaishnaw posted on X, "Met Mobile industry to review progress. Industry has grown 20 times in 9 years. 2014: 78 per cent import dependent 2023: 99.2 per cent of all mobiles sold in India are 'Made in India'".

Addressing the industry's trajectory, Vaishnaw highlighted a significant shift in import dependency. In 2014, a staggering 78 per cent of the mobile market relied on imports.

In 2023, 99.2 per cent of all mobiles sold in India are now stamped as 'Made in India.'

The minister met with key stakeholders and leaders in the mobile industry to conduct a comprehensive review of the progress made.

The meeting served as a platform to acknowledge the industry's achievements, discuss emerging challenges, and explore strategies for sustained growth.