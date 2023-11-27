comScore

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw: 99.2 per cent of mobiles 'Made in India'

The growth of the mobile sector has strengthened the domestic manufacturing ecosystem and reduced India's dependence on foreign imports.

By  Storyboard18Nov 27, 2023 11:46 AM
Addressing the industry's trajectory, Vaishnaw highlighted a significant shift in import dependency. In 2014, a staggering 78 per cent of the mobile market relied on imports.

Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw announced achievement in the mobile industry on X (Twitter)>

He shared that the Indian mobile industry has experienced exponential growth, expanding 20 times in just nine years.

Vaishnaw posted on X, "Met Mobile industry to review progress. Industry has grown 20 times in 9 years. 2014: 78 per cent import dependent 2023: 99.2 per cent of all mobiles sold in India are 'Made in India'".

Addressing the industry's trajectory, Vaishnaw highlighted a significant shift in import dependency. In 2014, a staggering 78 per cent of the mobile market relied on imports.

In 2023, 99.2 per cent of all mobiles sold in India are now stamped as 'Made in India.'

The minister met with key stakeholders and leaders in the mobile industry to conduct a comprehensive review of the progress made.

The meeting served as a platform to acknowledge the industry's achievements, discuss emerging challenges, and explore strategies for sustained growth.

The growth of the mobile sector has strengthened the domestic manufacturing ecosystem and reduced India's dependence on foreign imports. Earlier Google had announced that it would start manufacturing its phones in India. Google follows an illustrious list of global smartphone brands, from Samsung to Apple, to kick-start assembling its marquee phones in the country.


First Published on Nov 27, 2023 11:46 AM

