JioCinema's Taali touches 25 mn views in 2 weeks

Following the grand parade of hit shows including Asur 2, Kaalkoot, Bigg Boss OTT 2, amongst others, JioCinema has delivered yet another monumental success with its recently released series – Taali. The Sushmita Sen starrer biopic-drama on the life of transgender activist, Shreegauri Sawant, has struck a chord with audiences across the nation, within just two weeks of its release. With 25 million/2.5 crore viewers, Taali reaffirms JioCinema's position as a clear frontrunner in the digital entertainment landscape.

Boasting an IMDb rating of 8.6, with a prominent position on the Ormax charts as one of the leading originals in the launch weeks, Taali continues to be hailed by the audience as one of the most loved series, since its launch.