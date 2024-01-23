Kedarnath, Ayodhya top Gen Z spiritual travel picks for 2024: Poll

By Shivani Bazaz

Ahead of the Ram Temple Consecration ceremony, the country is seeing a boom in religious tourism. According to a user-generated poll on the social discovery app Hunch, Gen-Z is at the forefront of this wave, gravitating towards specific destinations for spiritual exploration.

Around 4,000 Gen Zs participated in the poll, wherein Kedarnath took the lead with an impressive 39.7% of the votes. Nestled in the Himalayas, its pristine beauty and the sacred Kedarnath Temple make it a compelling choice for those on a spiritual quest. Gen-Z’s choose Kedarnath for its beauty and the amalgamation with spiritual tourism.

Ayodhya follows closely with 35.9% of votes, drawing visitors with its historical and religious significance. The city's ancient temples and vibrant markets are the primary reason for young people to pick this city. The media glare and limelight on the city has put it on not just the domestic but also global religious tourism map. A new airport and a revamped railway station have made travelling to the temple city convenient for all.

The results of the poll show that Gen-Zs pick Haridwar and Rishikesh as preferred religious tourist destinations. Around 13.5% of the votes went to both these towns that offer a harmonious blend of spirituality and nature along the banks of the Ganges. Rishikesh is being preferred as yoga capital of the country.

The recently revamped holy city of Varanasi, secured 10.9 percent of the votes, solidifying its place as a timeless religious tourism destination. The Kashi Vishwanath front face and many other revamped ghats have changed the face of Varanasi in the last couple of years. Many G20 meetings held in Varanasi in the last one year helped place the city on the tourism map.