Los Angeles 2028 Olympics: IOC Session approves inclusion of cricket, four more sports

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) in its session in Mumbai approved inclusion of cricket in the 2028 Los Angeles games since its exclusion from the mega sports event back in 1990.

In a press conference held on October 16, IOC gave its formal approval for including cricket (T20), baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse (sixes), and squash as new sports in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Two IOC members opposed it and one abstained from voting, said IOC President Thomas Bach.

"The proposal from the Organising Committee of the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028 ( @LA28) to include five new sports in the programme has been accepted by the IOC Session.

Baseball/softball, cricket (T20), flag football, lacrosse (sixes) and squash will be in the programme at LA28," tweeted IOC.

Bach had earlier said that bids to include these games at the Olympics in 2028 had been submitted.

On the inclusion of cricket in the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympic Games, IOC Member and Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani expressed, "For 1.4 billion Indians, cricket is not just a sport, it's a religion! So I’m delighted that this historic resolution was passed at the 141st IOC Session taking place right here in our country in Mumbai. The inclusion of cricket in the Olympics will create deeper engagement for the Olympic Movement in newer geographies. And at the same time, provides a boost to cricket’s growing international popularity...."

A diverse lineup in new sports

Baseball/softball, cricket, and lacrosse are set to make a comeback at the LA Olympic Games, while flag football and squash will make their Olympic debut. Baseball, a previous Olympic sport, returned in Tokyo 2020 but won't feature in the Paris Games. Softball, the female counterpart to baseball, has been part of five Summer Games, and most recently in Tokyo 2020.

Cricket, to be played in the Twenty20 format, makes an Olympics return after appearing only once before at the Paris Games in 1900. LA 2028 plans a six-team Twenty20 event for both men and women. Lacrosse, created by the Indigenous Peoples of North America, is included in the LA28 with the sixes format, a speedy and compact version. This would be its third appearance at the Olympic Games, after St Louis 1904 and London 1908.

Flag football, growing fast in the US and internationally, is a non-contact version of American football for teams of five. And, indoor racket sport squash which is also making its debut along with Flag football is already included in eight other multi-sport events.

This selection of sports is the result of a thorough process and analysis based on evaluation criteria set out before the process began, including gender equality, IOC said in its statement earlier.

Thomas Bach hails unique LA28 Olympics with five new sports

Prior to the approval granted at the IOC Session, the Executive Board of the committee had granted its content on October 13 to the LA28 Organizing Committee's proposal for the inclusion of these five new sports in the 2028 sports program. IOC President Thomas Bach who chaired the EB meeting, said, "The choice of these five new sports is in line with the American sports culture and will showcase iconic American sports to the world, while bringing international sports to the United States. These sports will make the Olympic Games LA28 unique,” said IOC President Thomas Bach. “Their inclusion will allow the Olympic Movement to engage with new athlete and fan communities in the US and globally.” Bach also commended the contributions of Nita Ambani, an IOC member and the chairperson of Reliance Foundation, in shaping India's sports scene. He said that Mrs Ambani had presented the concept of including cricket in the Olympic Games to IOC members.

LA28 a 33-sport spectacle with 5 new sports joining the lineup

The five new sports will be an addition to the 28 Olympic sports that were originally included in LA28's sport program, as announced by the IOC in February 2022. The 28 sports initially included are Aquatics, Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Canoe, Cycling, Equestrian, Fencing, Football (Soccer), Golf, Gymnastics, Handball, Hockey, Judo, Rowing, Rugby, Sailing, Shooting, Skateboarding, Sport Climbing, Surfing, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Tennis, Triathlon, Volleyball and Wrestling.

New sports for new generation of athletes and fans

LA28 Organizing Committee while sharing their proposals to the EB on October 9 for the new sports, said these "will deliver new levels of excitement to existing Olympic fans and welcome a new generation of athletes and fans to join in co-creating what’s next". They’re relevant, innovative and community-based, played in backyards, schoolyards, community centers, stadiums and parks across the U.S. and the globe,” said LA28 Chairperson Casey Wasserman. “They will bring new athletes to the Games, engage diverse fanbases and expand the Games’ presence in digital spaces, further amplifying LA28’s mission to deliver an unparalleled experience.”

PM Modi inaugurates IOC Session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 141st Session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Mumbai on October 14, and announced India's commitment to host the 2036 Olympics. "Indians are very excited about hosting the Olympics Games. India will leave no stone unturned in organising the 2036 Olympics," said PM Modi during his address to the IOC Session delegation. "This is a dream of 140 crore Indians. We want to fulfil this dream with your support. We are willing to host the 2029 Youth Olympics. I am sure India will get constant support from IOC," PM Modi added.

In his speech during the opening ceremony, IOC President Thomas Bach described India as an exceptionally inspirational venue for hosting the IOC session. He said India is a nation that blends a rich history and a vibrant present with a robust belief in the future.

Nita Ambani, IOC member and the Founder Chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, during her opening address at the session, welcomed IOC President and the delegates from the IOC, said: "It is an absolute honour for us to host this historic IOC Session in India after 40 years, and in Mumbai for the first time ever! Aamchi Mumbai ─ our Mumbai ─ welcomes all of you."

Ambani emphasizing that the Session marked a significant convergence between India and the global community, said, "In this meeting of the IOC, I see the confluence of two wonderful forces. One is the Olympic Movement, which unites humanity and transcends all national, racial, religious, and linguistic barriers. The other is India, the world’s largest democracy as the host of this meeting."

The IOC Session from October 15-17 represents a gathering of the International Olympic Committee members, where important decisions about the future of the Olympic Games are made. India is hosting the IOC session for the second time in approximately four decades. The previous instance was the IOC's 86th Session, which took place in New Delhi in 1983. In addition to Thomas Bach, various IOC members, prominent Indian sports individuals, and delegates from multiple sports federations, including the Indian Olympic Association, are participating in the session.

