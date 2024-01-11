Luxury carmaker JLR India clocks three consecutive quarters of record sales growth

JLR India reported three consecutive quarters of record sales, selling 3,582 units and experiencing a remarkable year-on-year (YoY) growth of 93 percent in the nine-month period ending 31 December 2023. Range Rover and Defender continue to lead with a YoY increase of 250 percent and 150 percent (YTD), respectively, contributing to over 75 percent of the current order book.

JLR India achieved 74 percent YoY growth in the third quarter of FY24, achieving retail sales of 1,226 units. The newly launched 24MY Range Rover Velar showcased a YoY growth of 183 percent in the quarter, significantly bolstering sales in the period.

Rajan Amba, managing director, JLR India, said, “Over the past nine months, JLR's progress in India has been characterized by consistent and substantial growth. Each quarter has shown an impressive year-on-year surge of nearly 100 percent. The burgeoning order bank and continuous order intake signal a robust demand, underscoring promising future prospects. We are pleased to see that the eagerly awaited Range Rover BEV has generated significant interest among clients across the country, and with our upcoming launches this quarter, we are poised to sustain our remarkable growth trajectory in India."

The order book at the end of Q3 FY24 remains strong with a YoY growth of 92 percent. The current total order book covers more than eight months of sales and is seeing a consistent increase month-on-month.