Maharashtra draws ₹8,316 crore worth of electronics parts manufacturing proposals under Centre’s ECMS push

The ECMS, launched to strengthen India’s electronics value chain by boosting domestic manufacturing of printed circuit boards, camera modules, mechanical components, sub-assemblies and more, has received unprecedented industry response.

Maharashtra has attracted strong investor interest under the Centre’s Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), drawing 39 applications worth ₹8,316.85 crore, one of the largest state-wise tallies, according to a written reply in the Rajya Sabha by Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Jitin Prasada, on December 12.

No pact with AI band Trilok, says Govt as Prasar Bharati faces questions over AI-generated content

The ECMS, launched to strengthen India’s electronics value chain by boosting domestic manufacturing of printed circuit boards, camera modules, mechanical components, sub-assemblies and more, has received unprecedented industry response. Against a target investment of ₹59,350 crore, the Centre has already received 249 applications worth ₹1.15 lakh crore (USD 13 billion)—nearly double the projected requirement.

Three Maharashtra projects approved so far

Of the 24 applications approved across nine states, three projects are located in Maharashtra, with a combined projected investment of ₹1,122 crore. While electronics manufacturing is often distributed across states, Maharashtra’s concentration of proposals signals growing interest from component manufacturers.

To support the next phase of electronics growth, the government has approved a major greenfield Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) at Ranjangaon, Pune, at a project cost of ₹492.85 crore, spanning 297 acres. The EMC is expected to attract ₹2,000 crore in investments and offer plug-and-play infrastructure, common facilities, and power and logistics support.

Additionally, two Common Facility Centres (CFCs) have been operationalised:

- Aurangabad (₹41 crore project)

- Pune (₹67 crore project)

These centres provide shared testing, repair, prototyping and manufacturing infrastructure to reduce capex for component makers.

India’s electronics manufacturing boom puts states in competition

The Centre highlighted the broader success of its “Make in India” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiatives, noting that India’s electronics production grew from ₹1.9 lakh crore in 2014–15 to ₹11.3 lakh crore in 2024–25—a sixfold jump.

Government strengthens framework to combat fake news and deep fakes across media platforms

Exports also surged:

- Electronics exports: ₹38,000 crore → ₹3.3 lakh crore

- Mobile phone exports: ₹1,000 crore → ₹2 lakh crore

- Mobile phone production: ₹18,000 crore → ₹5.5 lakh crore

The ECMS alone is expected to generate 91,600 direct jobs nationwide.

Responding to questions on whether additional incentives are planned to position Maharashtra as an electronics parts hub, the government said the EMC and CFC initiatives are already providing land, power access and logistics support. The state is also expected to roll out its own incentive stack in line with competitive schemes from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

First Published on Dec 12, 2025 3:02 PM