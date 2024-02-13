Maharashtra Govt associates with creators festival

Creators United, a publishing platform dedicated to influencers and infotainment, is set to unveil Asia's Biggest Exclusive Creator Festival - Creators United 2024. Organised collaboratively by Mad Influence in association with the Government of Maharashtra, CU Fest 2024 promises to be a significant event in the digital creative world.

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, expresses, "Celebrating innovation and creativity is essential to Maharashtra's values. As we embrace digital transformation, initiatives like Creators United 2024 play a pivotal role in fostering collaboration and driving economic growth."

Gautam Madhavan, CEO & Founder of Mad Influence, shared his enthusiasm, saying, "Excited to carry forward the vision and legacy established with CU 2023. It's a privilege to be the driving force behind Asia’s largest creators' festival. With Creators United 2024, we aim to elevate the creator economy and propel it into the forefront of innovation. Looking forward to continuously evolving the industry.”

The theme for CU Fest 2024, 'Create, Collaborate, and Celebrate', captures the essence of this event. It offers an unparalleled platform for creators, agencies, brands, and industry experts to engage, exchange ideas, and celebrate the triumphs of digital creativity and innovation.

Building on the phenomenal success of CU Fest 2023, which achieved a staggering combined reach of over 900 million, CU Fest 2024 is set to scale new heights. With a 10x increase in attendance and brand collaborations projected, CU Fest 2024 is gearing up to redefine the digital content creation landscape.