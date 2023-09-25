comScore

How it Works

Maruti Suzuki joins hands with Indian Navy for Northeast outreach

A 6,500-km long expedition was launched for the Indian Navy's base in Lonavala, with 45 officers participating in the journey.

By  MoneycontrolSep 25, 2023 8:49 AM
Maruti Suzuki joins hands with Indian Navy for Northeast outreach
To mark the occasion, a 6,500-km expedition was launched from the Lonavala naval base in Maharashtra. A total of 45 Navy officials will participate in the journey in five vehicles, including three of Maruti Suzuki’s true-blue off-roader Jimny and two flagship Grand Vitara All Grip SUVs. (Representative Image: Adrian Balasoiu via Unsplash)

Maruti Suzuki, India’s biggest carmaker, on September 24 announced a partnership with the Indian Navy to raise awareness about career opportunities among the youth in the Northeast through "Khamree Mo Sikkim" outreach programme.

This initiative highlights collective commitment from all stakeholders towards the development and empowerment of the Northeastern region.

To mark the occasion, a 6,500-km expedition was launched from the Lonavala naval base in Maharashtra. A total of 45 Navy officials will participate in the journey in five vehicles, including three of Maruti Suzuki’s true-blue off-roader Jimny and two flagship Grand Vitara All Grip SUVs.

They will drive through Mhow, Jhansi, Lucknow, Varanasi, Patna, Bagdogra, Gangtok, Lachen, Gurudongma, Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar, Vishakhapatnam, and Hyderabad, the company said in a press release.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said: “Maruti Suzuki takes immense pride in its association with Indian Navy’s ‘Khamree Mo Sikkim’ drive that embodies the essence of India’s indomitable spirit. Our association with the Indian Navy underscores our unwavering dedication to fostering progress in the Northeastern region and nurturing the potential of our nation’s youth.”

Commodore Mohit Goel, Commanding Officer of INS Shivaji, said the initiative was an effort to contribute to the progress and well-being of the Northeast.

“Our primary goal is to enlighten and inspire the youth about the abundant prospects within the navy. Moreover, this initiative seeks to cultivate and fortify our connections within the local communities of the region,” he said.

The expedition is planned in three stretches, each designed with a specific focus and purpose. Stretch 1 will commence from INS Shivaji and reach Bagdogra. Stretch 2 will cover Sikkim, and finally, Stretch 3 will extend from Gangtok, Sikkim, back to INS Shivaji. Stretch 3 particularly aims to empower youth in rural areas along the eastern coastal region.


Tags
First Published on Sep 25, 2023 6:49 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Elevating brand storytelling in H2 2023: A marketer’s manifesto

Elevating brand storytelling in H2 2023: A marketer’s manifesto

How it Works

ICC to launch vertical video production at Men’s Cricket World Cup

ICC to launch vertical video production at Men’s Cricket World Cup

How it Works

BoAt, BookMyShow and now ShareChat’s Moj: Brands turn their back on Shubh

BoAt, BookMyShow and now ShareChat’s Moj: Brands turn their back on Shubh

How it Works

Fun facts about 007, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig's swimsuit

Fun facts about 007, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig's swimsuit

How it Works

YouTube suspends the monetization plan of Russell Brand's channel

YouTube suspends the monetization plan of Russell Brand's channel

How it Works

D2C brands borrow Rs. 243 crore to meet early 'end of season sale' frenzy: Instamojo report

D2C brands borrow Rs. 243 crore to meet early 'end of season sale' frenzy: Instamojo report

How it Works

93 percent of Indian consumers want content surrounding online ads to appropriate: IAS

93 percent of Indian consumers want content surrounding online ads to appropriate: IAS