Maruti Suzuki joins hands with Indian Navy for Northeast outreach

Maruti Suzuki, India’s biggest carmaker, on September 24 announced a partnership with the Indian Navy to raise awareness about career opportunities among the youth in the Northeast through "Khamree Mo Sikkim" outreach programme.

This initiative highlights collective commitment from all stakeholders towards the development and empowerment of the Northeastern region.

To mark the occasion, a 6,500-km expedition was launched from the Lonavala naval base in Maharashtra. A total of 45 Navy officials will participate in the journey in five vehicles, including three of Maruti Suzuki’s true-blue off-roader Jimny and two flagship Grand Vitara All Grip SUVs.

They will drive through Mhow, Jhansi, Lucknow, Varanasi, Patna, Bagdogra, Gangtok, Lachen, Gurudongma, Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar, Vishakhapatnam, and Hyderabad, the company said in a press release.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said: “Maruti Suzuki takes immense pride in its association with Indian Navy’s ‘Khamree Mo Sikkim’ drive that embodies the essence of India’s indomitable spirit. Our association with the Indian Navy underscores our unwavering dedication to fostering progress in the Northeastern region and nurturing the potential of our nation’s youth.”

Commodore Mohit Goel, Commanding Officer of INS Shivaji, said the initiative was an effort to contribute to the progress and well-being of the Northeast.

“Our primary goal is to enlighten and inspire the youth about the abundant prospects within the navy. Moreover, this initiative seeks to cultivate and fortify our connections within the local communities of the region,” he said.